Kuwait ready to issue visas for Pakistanis in construction sector, interior minister says

APP/Islamabad
Filed on June 2, 2021
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad speaks at the Pakistani embassy in Kuwait City. Photo: AFP

After a lapse of around 11 years, Kuwait had restored visas for Pakistani businessmen and some other categories


Pakistan’s Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said Kuwait was ready to issue visas to Pakistanis in the construction sector.

Addressing a press conference here, he said he had undertaken a successful visit of Kuwait on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. After a lapse of around 11 years, Kuwait had restored visas for Pakistani businessmen, doctors, petroleum sector and families while the Kuwaiti prime minister had also expressed eagerness to issue visas for the construction sector.

Around 425 Pakistani doctors would leave for Kuwait during the current week, he added. He said some 52 Pakistanis were in Kuwaiti jails and six of them wanted to return.

The minister said Pakistan would get 30 percent share of three million Saudi visas also.

Sheikh Rasheed said the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate was touching 4 percent and the remittances from overseas Pakistanis had played a vital role in that regard.




