Kunal Kamra asks SC to spend time on 'more important matters' than contempt case against him

His comments about the Supreme Court in the wake of interim bail granted to TV anchor Arnab Goswami had gone viral.

India’s controversial comedian Kunal Kamra said that he does not intend to retract his tweets or apologise for them after the Attorney-General of India granted nod to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against him.

Kamra had made a series of tweets regarding the Supreme Court and initiation of contempt against him has been sought for four of his tweets posted in the wake of the Supreme Court granting interim bail to Goswami.

No lawyers, No apology, No fine, No waste of space pic.twitter.com/B1U7dkVB1W — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 13, 2020

"My view hasn't changed because the silence of the Supreme Court of India on matters of other's personal liberty cannot go uncriticised. I don't intend to retract my tweets or apologise for them. I believe they speak for themselves," he said in a statement posted on Twitter, addressed to the judges and the attorney-general.

In the letter, he put in a jocular way that he would love to have a VIP audience including Supreme Court judges and the country’s topmost law officer.

Kamra suggested that the time required for the contempt hearing against him may be spent on other important pending matters such as "demonetization petition, a petition challenging the revocation of J&K's special status, the matter of the legality of electoral bonds or countless other matters that are deserving of more time and attention".

It was on Thursday that the attorney-general granted consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra.

The attorney-general said: "I find that today people believe that they can boldly and brazenly condemn the Supreme Court of India and its judges by exercising what they believe is their freedom of speech. But under the Constitution, the freedom of speech is subject to the law of contempt and I believe that it is time that people understand that attacking the Supreme Court of India unjustifiedly and brazenly will attract punishment under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1972."

The AG also noted that apart from criticising comments, Kamra posted a picture of the Supreme Court dressed in saffron colour with the flag of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.