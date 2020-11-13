Kunal Kamra asks SC to spend time on 'more important matters' than contempt case against him
His comments about the Supreme Court in the wake of interim bail granted to TV anchor Arnab Goswami had gone viral.
India’s controversial comedian Kunal Kamra said that he does not intend to retract his tweets or apologise for them after the Attorney-General of India granted nod to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against him.
His comments about the Supreme Court in the wake of interim bail granted to TV anchor Arnab Goswami had gone viral. Among other comments, Kamra said 'Supreme Court of the country is the most Supreme joke of the country'.
Kamra had made a series of tweets regarding the Supreme Court and initiation of contempt against him has been sought for four of his tweets posted in the wake of the Supreme Court granting interim bail to Goswami.
No lawyers, No apology, No fine, No waste of space pic.twitter.com/B1U7dkVB1W— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 13, 2020
"My view hasn't changed because the silence of the Supreme Court of India on matters of other's personal liberty cannot go uncriticised. I don't intend to retract my tweets or apologise for them. I believe they speak for themselves," he said in a statement posted on Twitter, addressed to the judges and the attorney-general.
In the letter, he put in a jocular way that he would love to have a VIP audience including Supreme Court judges and the country’s topmost law officer.
Kamra suggested that the time required for the contempt hearing against him may be spent on other important pending matters such as "demonetization petition, a petition challenging the revocation of J&K's special status, the matter of the legality of electoral bonds or countless other matters that are deserving of more time and attention".
It was on Thursday that the attorney-general granted consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra.
The attorney-general said: "I find that today people believe that they can boldly and brazenly condemn the Supreme Court of India and its judges by exercising what they believe is their freedom of speech. But under the Constitution, the freedom of speech is subject to the law of contempt and I believe that it is time that people understand that attacking the Supreme Court of India unjustifiedly and brazenly will attract punishment under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1972."
The AG also noted that apart from criticising comments, Kamra posted a picture of the Supreme Court dressed in saffron colour with the flag of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
-
Europe
UK leader's top adviser to step down amid power...
Political commentators had suggested Cummings would step down after... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kerala CPM secretary granted leave on health...
The development comes days after Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh... READ MORE
-
Europe
Five years after Paris attacks, France back on...
France is reeling again from a wave of attacks since early September. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Japan to all but scrap centuries-old custom of...
The use of seals will be abolished for all but 83 instances such as... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
6 expats jailed, issued Dh160m fines for money...
The convicts were involved in drug trafficking. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Business
Power of the sun to light up 240,000 Dubai homes
Third phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has a... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews