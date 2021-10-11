Kerala: Husband found guilty of murdering wife with venomous snake
Sooraj had released a cobra into his wife's room to extract more dowry from her family
Sooraj S Kumar, a 28-year-old man from Kerala, who is accused of murdering his wife Uthra by forcing a cobra to bite her, has been found guilty by the Kollam Additional Sessions Court.
The sentencing will be announced on Wednesday. According to Onmanorama, the court noted that the crime was one of the 'rarest of the rare' cases.
The crime, which was committed on May 7, 2020, became known widely known as the 'Uthra murder case' and garnered international attention.
According to the case, Uthra died in her sleep at her parents' home in Anchal after she was bitten by a venomous snake. Her husband Sooraj, a bank employee, had released the cobra with the motive of extracting more dowry from her family.
ALSO READ:
>> Snake on a train: Man kills serpent with bare hands
>> Man dies trying to protect dog from snake
On the night of Uthra's death, she and Sooraj had gone to their room after dinner, the victim's mother had previously said. But the next morning, Sooraj, a late riser, woke up early and went out. When Uthra didn't wake up, her mother went into the room and found her lying unconscious. The cobra was later discovered and killed.
The couple had a one-year-old son together.
-
Europe
Austria's president swears in new chancellor
Alexander Schallenberg sworn-in two days after Chancellor Sebastian... READ MORE
-
Europe
Card, Angrist and Imbens win 2021 Nobel economics ...
Card took half the prize 'for his empirical contributions to labour... READ MORE
-
Europe
Johnson, Modi discuss Afghanistan, travel and...
Indian PM is slated to attend the summit that will be held in Glasgow ... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Malayalam film actor Nedumudi Venu dies at 73
The actor handled many versatile roles in movies in his over 40-year-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 124 Covid-19 cases, 182 recoveries, 1 ...
More than 87.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: World's first Warner Bros hotel to open in...
Guests will be able to ring up their favourite Looney Tunes... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Beware of online scammers offering jobs at...
Some scammers use names of reputable companies to gain victims' trust ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 411,768 ticketed visits in first 10...
5 million people visit Expo 2020 Dubai virtually between October 1... READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live Mahzooz draw
10 October 2021
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on October 16
10 October 2021
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at Emirates Draw
11 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury