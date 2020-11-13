Kerala CPM secretary granted leave on health grounds
The development comes days after Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh had been arrested in a money laundering case.
Kerala secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has been granted leave on health grounds by the Marxist party for undergoing further treatment.
The party secretariat, which met here on Friday, accepted the plea of leave sought by Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer.
Left Democratic Front (LDF)convener A Vijayaraghavan has been entrusted with additional responsibilities of the state secretary.
The development comes days after Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate at Bengaluru in a money laundering case and the local body polls round the corner.
