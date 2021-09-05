Kangana Ranaut delighted as PVR agrees to screen 'Thalaivii'

The Padma Shri award-winning actor takes to Instagram to express her gratitude

Kangana Ranaut's highly anticipated movie, Thalaivii is set to release in multiplexes in South India on September 10.

One of India's top multiplex chains, PVR Cinemas gave the nod on Saturday to screen Tamil and Telugu versions of the film.

The Padma Shri award-winning actor took to Instagram to express her gratitude which read as "PVR's decision to screen the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film is a ray of hope for Team Thalaivii as well as all those cinegoers who are waiting to rush back to their favourite multiplex chain for a cinematic experience."

She also added that she is moved by the kind words used for her and Team Thalaivii. She added that they can come together to find a solution so that the Hindi version of the film "can also find love and appreciation on the big screen".

She also posted an excerpt from PVR's statement on her latest Instagram post, "Thalaivii' is one of the most keenly awaited films. Also, Ms Kangana Ranaut's acting prowess and exceptional box office pull are well-established facts. We are thankful to the Thalaivii team for offering a 4-week theatrical window for its Tamil and Telugu language versions. We are delighted to be able to play 'Thalaivii' in Tamil and Telugu language at our cinemas, however, we are disappointed that for the Hindi language version, the 'Thalaivii' team has decided to offer only a 2-week window."

"We would like to appeal to Ms Kangana Ranaut, Mr Vishnu Induri & Mr Shailesh Singh to keep a uniform window of 4 weeks across all language versions and therefore allow all cinemas across the country to showcase 'Thalaivii' to audiences, on the big screen," PVR concluded their statement.

Earlier this week, in a series of Instagram stories, she revealed how three major multiplexes had refused to screen her movie. She called it "unfair and cruel" and wrote, "No films are choosing theatres, very few and very brave like my producers @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh are compromising on huge profits and letting go off exclusive streaming options only for the love of cinema."

"It's our fundamental right to recover the cost of our film which we did, we may have two weeks window for Hindi version but for South we have four weeks window yet multiplexes ganging up on us and stopping our release there as well," she continued. She further requested multiplexes "help each other in order to save theatres."

Thalaivii is a biopic that revolves around the life of the late actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa and traces her journey from a young actor to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It is touted as one of the biggest Bollywood releases this month. It also marks Kangana's second biopic after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The biopic was set to release in April but got postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic.