Kandahar mosque bombing death toll rises to 63

ANI/Kandahar
Filed on October 16, 2021
A man sprays water with a hose to clean a street outside a mosque in Kandahar after a bomb attack. – AFP

Number of people injured in the blast has gone up to 83

The death toll of the mosque bombing in Afghanistan’s Kandahar has increased to 63, said a local hospital source.

The number of people injured in the blast has gone up to 83, said Sputnik citing sources.

The responsibility for attacks was reportedly claimed by the Daesh group.

In recent weeks, Daesh has carried out a number of attacks targeting religious places.

This is the second bomb attack against a mosque in Afghanistan over the past week.

In the first attack, which happened in northern Kunduz city last Friday and was claimed by the Daesh group, more than 50 lives of worshippers were lost and scores of others were injured.




