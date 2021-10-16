Kandahar mosque bombing death toll rises to 63
Number of people injured in the blast has gone up to 83
The death toll of the mosque bombing in Afghanistan’s Kandahar has increased to 63, said a local hospital source.
The number of people injured in the blast has gone up to 83, said Sputnik citing sources.
The responsibility for attacks was reportedly claimed by the Daesh group.
In recent weeks, Daesh has carried out a number of attacks targeting religious places.
This is the second bomb attack against a mosque in Afghanistan over the past week.
In the first attack, which happened in northern Kunduz city last Friday and was claimed by the Daesh group, more than 50 lives of worshippers were lost and scores of others were injured.
-
Rest of Asia
Kandahar mosque bombing death toll rises to 63
Number of people injured in the blast has gone up to 83 READ MORE
-
Americas
US: NASA launches Lucy probe on 12-year mission...
Shuttle to become first solar-powered spacecraft to venture far from... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Heavy rains lash Kerala; red alert issued in 5...
The alert was issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kottayam and... READ MORE
-
Europe
UK PM Johnson visits church where lawmaker was...
David Amess was murdered in what police deem as a terrorist attack READ MORE
-
UAE Attractions
Sharjah: First-of-its-kind luxury glamping...
Visitors can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, including... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Flu vaccine campaign launched to...
Timely vaccination reduces the risk of severe symptoms and... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Jayasurya, Anna Ben win best actor/actress at...
'The Great Indian Kitchen' won the award for best film READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh diagnosed with dengue
Singh has been admitted to a private ward in the All India Institute... READ MORE
Jobs
British Airways hiring cabin crew; salary Dh141,000 a year
15 October 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature dips to 19°C on Friday
15 October 2021
Travel
3-day weekend: UAE residents' top 10 destinations revealed