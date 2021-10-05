Kabul: Taliban kill 3 Daesh-K terrorists in security operations
Local residents, spokesperson confirm shooting of lights and heavy weapons
The Taliban have reportedly conducted operations in Kabul’s northern suburb, killing three terrorists of the Daesh-Khorasan branch.
According to a report in Khamma Press, local residents have confirmed the shooting of lights and heavy weapons in the area.
Sources of the Taliban have said that the operation was conducted to bust the hideout of the Daesh-K.
ALSO READ:
>> Afghanistan: Taliban raid Daesh hideout north of Kabul
>> Afghanistan: Taliban announce operation to defeat Daesh terrorists
The operation was conducted after a suicide bomber exploded his explosives in Eid Gah mosque where Taliban authorities and civilians had gathered for the prayer/mourning ceremony of the slain mother of Zabiullah Mujahid- spokesperson of the Taliban.
The explosion has reportedly left more than ten killed and over 20 more wounded.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Airline to only allow fully vaccinated...
The budget airline's Covid-19 mitigation plan is among the strictest... READ MORE
-
Technology
Telegram founder says over 70 million new users...
Russia said the incident showed Moscow was right to develop its own... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Netflix to edit 'Squid Game' phone number after...
Netflix has asked fans to refrain from prank calls or messages. READ MORE
-
Technology
Zuckerberg denies Facebook prioritising profits...
Zuckerberg wrote a note to Facebook employees, hours after a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Thank God, we have overcome Covid crisis: Sheikh...
The country ranks among the top countries globally in addressing the... READ MORE
-
Visa and Immigration
UAE: Golden Visas issued to more than 500 doctors
The doctors were nominated for their distinguished commitment,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai announces Pfizer booster shots for some...
Vaccination services will be available on an appointment basis only READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Sputnik, Pfizer Covid vaccine booster...
The shots can be taken six months after the second dose. READ MORE
News
Video: Sheikh Mohammed announces UAE mission to Venus
5 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
35 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?