Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence

Government has submitted a proposal.

Afghan government negotiators have offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in return for an end to fighting in the country, a government negotiating source told AFP on Thursday.

"Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country," the source said.

The Afghan government has lost most of northern and western regions of the country and is left holding a scattered archipelago of contested cities and also dangerously at risk of falling to the Taliban.