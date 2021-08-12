Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence

AFP/Doha
Filed on August 12, 2021
AFP

Government has submitted a proposal.


Afghan government negotiators have offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in return for an end to fighting in the country, a government negotiating source told AFP on Thursday.

"Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country," the source said.

The Afghan government has lost most of northern and western regions of the country and is left holding a scattered archipelago of contested cities and also dangerously at risk of falling to the Taliban.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210812&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210819768&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 