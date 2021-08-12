Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence
Government has submitted a proposal.
Afghan government negotiators have offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in return for an end to fighting in the country, a government negotiating source told AFP on Thursday.
"Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country," the source said.
The Afghan government has lost most of northern and western regions of the country and is left holding a scattered archipelago of contested cities and also dangerously at risk of falling to the Taliban.
