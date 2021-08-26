Rest of Asia
Kabul evacuation will continue despite attacks: US general

AFP/Washington
Filed on August 26, 2021
US to get as many evacuees and citizens out of Afghanistan, General Kenneth McKenzie says


The US airlift in Kabul will continue despite the attacks on the airport on Thursday which killed 12 US troops, the head of US Central Command said.

"We continue to execute our number one mission, which is to get as many evacuees and citizens out of Afghanistan," said General Kenneth McKenzie.




