Kabul evacuation will continue despite attacks: US general
US to get as many evacuees and citizens out of Afghanistan, General Kenneth McKenzie says
The US airlift in Kabul will continue despite the attacks on the airport on Thursday which killed 12 US troops, the head of US Central Command said.
"We continue to execute our number one mission, which is to get as many evacuees and citizens out of Afghanistan," said General Kenneth McKenzie.
