Kabul airport: Biden briefed on rocket attack, says White House

As many as five rockets were intercepted by a missile defence system: Official

US President Joe Biden was briefed on the rocket attack at the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul on Monday and was informed that operations at the airport were not interrupted, the White House said in a statement.

"National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chief of Staff Ron Klain have briefed the President on the rocket attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport", the White House said.

As many as five rockets were fired at Kabul's international airport but were intercepted by a missile defence system, a US official told Reuters earlier.