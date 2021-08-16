Kabul: Afghanistan aviation authority advises transit aircraft to reroute
ACAA said any transit through Kabul airspace would be uncontrolled.
Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) said on Monday that Kabul airspace had been released to the military and it advised transit aircraft to reroute, according to a notice to airmen on its website.
ACAA said any transit through Kabul airspace would be uncontrolled and it had advised the surrounding flight information regions that control airspace.
Kabul airport closed for commercial flights
Kabul's flight information region covers all of Afghanistan.
Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said on its Twitter account that an Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi had changed course and exited Afghanistan's airspace shortly after entering, while a Terra Avia flight from Baku to Delhi was also changing course.
