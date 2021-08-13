July was world's hottest month on record, US agency says
The month was hottest since record-keeping began 142 years ago.
July was the hottest month globally ever recorded, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Friday, in the latest data to underline the climate crisis.
"July is typically the world's warmest month of the year, but July 2021 outdid itself as the hottest July and month ever recorded," NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad said.
"This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe," Spinrad said in a statement citing data from the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI).
The NOAA said combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit (0.93 of a degree Centigrade) above the 20th-century average of 60.4 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the hottest July since record-keeping began 142 years ago.
The month was 0.02 of a degree Fahrenheit higher than the previous record set in July 2016, which was equaled in 2019 and 2020.
According to data released by the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, last month was the third warmest July on record globally.
It is common for agencies to have small differences in data.
Last week a UN climate science report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change provoked shock by saying the world is on course to reach 1.5C of warming around 2030.
"Scientists from across the globe delivered the most up-to-date assessment of the ways in which the climate is changing," Spinrad said.
"It is a sobering IPCC report that finds that human influence is, unequivocally, causing climate change, and it confirms the impacts are widespread and rapidly intensifying."
-
Rest of Asia
July was world's hottest month on record, US...
The month was hottest since record-keeping began 142 years ago. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Denmark, Norway shut Kabul embassies; Finland...
Germany announced it was reducing its diplomatic staff in Kabul to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US authorises Covid boosters for those with...
Emergency use authorisation for a third injection of Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Europe
Tell-tale signs of UK-US rift over Afghanistan...
British MPs and experts warn that International community may have to ... READ MORE
-
Education
Covid-19: UAE schools fully prepared for back to...
Students, institutions, and parents prepare for back-to school post... READ MORE
-
Europe
UK vows not to turn back on Afghanistan
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says Joe Biden’s decision to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE family promotes works of unsung artists hit...
In the past four months, www.artscrafts.co has helped more than 100... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Only Dubai visa holders can land at DXB, says...
Travellers with newly issued residence visas not allowed to travel to ... READ MORE