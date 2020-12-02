Rest of Asia
Jilted ex-lover pours super glue into new bride’s eye

IANS/Patna
Filed on December 2, 2020
Alamy photo for illustrative purpose

Woman was irked as boyfriend decided to marry another girl.

There's no fury greater on earth than a woman scorned. Angry over her lover choosing another for his wife, a girl in Bihar's Nalanda district poured Fevikwik, a super glue, into the eyes of the new bride after chopping off her hair.

The incident was reported late Tuesday, Mohamad Shibli Nomani, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bihar Sarif confirmed the incident.

The girl was angry over the marriage of her boyfriend Gopal Ram.

The wedding was in adjoining Shekhpura district on December 1.

After the marriage ceremony, Gopal Ram returned to his village with wife and other relatives, the officer from Bhagan Bigha police station said.

The jilted lover, who was also a friend of Gopal Ram's sister, managed to enter his house. Most of the family members were tired and fell asleep, the girl entered into her former boyfriend's bedroom and chopped off the hair of the newly wed girl. She then poured Fevikwik glue into her eyes.

The victim screamed in pain and that awakened the entire family who managed to catch the girl as she was trying to escape. She was beaten up and held hostage through the night. She was handed over to the police when they arrived at the spot.

"The victim is currently admitted in Sadar hospital in Bihar Sharif with severe burn injury. She could lose her eye sight. Her condition, however, is stable at the moment," an official said.

Following the incident, the situation has become tense in the village. Police is camping in the place to restore normalcy.




