Japan cat lovers give $2 million to kidney research
Domesticated cats and their bigger cousins in the wild are prone to kidney problems because of a genetic inability to activate a key protein discovered by researchers
Cats may have nine lives, but their time on Earth is often cut short by kidney problems — so people in Japan who want their feline friends to live longer have donated nearly $2 million to the search for a cure.
As the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy last year, scientists at the University of Tokyo lost their corporate funding for a study on preventing kidney disease in cats.
But thousands of Japanese cat lovers mobilised online to donate to the researchers after an article about their plight by news agency Jiji Press went viral.
“I lost my beloved cat to kidney disease last December... I hope this research will progress and help many cats to live without this disease,” one woman wrote in a message alongside her $20 donation.
Another donor, who gave $90, said: “I recently got a kitten. I make a donation in the hope that it will be in time for this cat.”
Domesticated cats and their bigger cousins in the wild are highly prone to kidney problems because of a genetic inability to activate a key protein discovered by the Tokyo researchers.
The protein called AIM helps clean up dead cells and other waste in the body, preventing the kidneys from becoming clogged.
Immunology professor Toru Miyazaki and his team are working on ways to produce the protein in a stable quantity and quality.
They hope to develop a new remedy they say could double the current feline life expectancy of roughly 15 years.
“I hope that ultimately veterinarians will give (cats) jabs every year like vaccines,” Miyazaki told the AFP-affiliated AFPBB News.
“It would be good to give them one or two doses every year” of AIM, he said.
Around 3,000 unsolicited donations were sent to the team hours after the article was published in July.
This surged to 10,000 in just a few days — more than the total number of donations the university usually receives in a year.
And by mid-September, the amount donated had reached 207 million yen ($1.9 million).
“It was the first time I understood first-hand how much my research is anticipated,” said Miyazaki.
His team’s research on how AIM — short for apoptosis inhibitor of macrophage — functions in the body was published in 2016 in the journal Nature Medicine.
They are also developing pet food containing a substance that could help activate the non-functional AIM in feline blood.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Russia's Putin to self-isolate due to...
Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Japan cat lovers give $2 million to kidney...
Domesticated cats and their bigger cousins in the wild are prone to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban deny their deputy prime minister, Mullah...
It is lies and totally baseless, said a spokesperson on Twitter. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Philippines to test localised lockdowns ...
These would be accompanied by five alert levels designating the range ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022
Pay freezes disappear and optimism returns, research shows. READ MORE
-
News
Nuclear power plant: Unit 2 connects to...
At full capacity, the unit will add a further 1,400MW of clean... READ MORE
-
Aviation
No quick recovery in sight for global aviation...
Global airline capacity expected to increase by less than 15 per cent ... READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names
Such updates occur in recognition of special events. READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
13 September 2021
Government
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities on its terror list
13 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off
13 September 2021
News
UAE: Drug addict, who stabbed father 36 times, gets death sentence
13 September 2021
News
KHDA: Students stuck abroad can continue remote learning after October 3