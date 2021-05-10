Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 20

Agencies
Filed on May 10, 2021 | Last updated on May 10, 2021 at 11.41 pm
Reuters file photo

Israel has said it was striking Hamas targets in retaliation for the dozens of rockets fired on Monday from the enclave towards Israel.


At least 20 people were killed, including nine children, and 65 others wounded in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants fired rockets towards Israel, Hamas said.

Israel has said it was striking Hamas targets in retaliation for the dozens of rockets fired on Monday from the enclave towards Israel, but has not confirmed its strikes had caused fatalities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Hamas had crossed a “red line” by directing missiles towards Jerusalem and that the Jewish state would “respond with force”.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the updated death toll included a 10-year-old girl, while Hamas has confirmed that one of its commanders was killed in a strike.

As Israel celebrated “Jerusalem Day” earlier on Monday, marking its capture of eastern sections of the holy city in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, violence erupted at Al Aqsa mosque.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said more than 300 Palestinians were injured in clashes with police who fired rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas in the compound.

The skirmishes, in which police said 21 officers were also hurt, at Al Aqsa had died down by the 6pm deadline Hamas had set.





ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210508&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210509229&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 