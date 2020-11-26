Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Israel reopens malls, markets, museums for first time since full lockdown

IANS/Jerusalem
Filed on November 26, 2020
AFP

Malls to open under restrictions, such as preventing gatherings, especially at entrances.

Israel's Corona Cabinet has decided to allow the reopening of major shopping malls, markets and museums, the state's Prime Minister's office and Ministry of Health said in a joint statement on Thursday.

These places will be reopened for the first time since the start of a full lockdown in Israel on September 18.

The curb was imposed to contain a rapid resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pilot programme, which will take effect on Friday, will include six major indoor shopping malls, along with nine more to be selected by the finance and economy ministries.

The malls will be opened under restrictions, such as preventing gatherings, especially at entrances.

In addition, four major museums will be reopened on Friday, along with three more to be selected by the culture ministry.

Visiting the museums will be possible only by reservation in advance, with a limited number of visitors at the same time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201209&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201208948&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 