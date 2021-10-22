Israel PM Bennett arrives in Russia for first-ever talks with Putin
Visit may be Russian president's last face-to-face meeting with a foreign dignitary as Covid curbs come into effect next week
Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in Russia on Friday to meet with President Vladimir Putin for the first time for talks expected to focus on Iran.
Russian state television showed images of Bennett’s plane landing in the Black Sea resort town Sochi, where the pair will meet.
Naftali took office in June, taking over from Benjamin Netanyahu who was in power for 12 straight years and had close ties with Putin.
As he left for Sochi on Friday, Bennett said Israel’s relations with Moscow are an “important element” of the country’s foreign policy.
He said this was in part due “to the million Russian speakers in Israel, who constitute a bridge between the two countries.”
The visit may be one of Putin’s last face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader before Russia’s new Covid restrictions come into force next week.
>> Russia reports cases of more contagious Covid-19 variant
The Kremlin has said the 69-year-old will scrap in-person meetings during a nationwide week-long holiday starting October 30 designed to curb record virus deaths.
Last week, Bennett’s office said the pair will discuss Iran’s nuclear program.
Moscow is one of the signatories to a 2015 deal that saw sanctions relief for Iran in exchange for limits to its nuclear capability.
Former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions, leading Tehran to gradually roll back its commitments under the agreement.
Bennett told the United Nations General Assembly last month that Israel “will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.”
Putin had congratulated Bennett after he was sworn in and said that Russian-Israeli cooperation would help strengthen “peace, security and stability in the Middle East.”
-
Rest of Asia
Israel PM Bennett arrives in Russia for first-...
Visit may be Russian president's last face-to-face meeting with a... READ MORE
-
Europe
UK's Queen Elizabeth in good spirits, back at...
The palace said the queen had been told to rest by her medical staff, ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Trump's plan for social network gets...
Experts were split on how strong a competitor Trump Media &... READ MORE
-
World
Qantas to restart flights as Australia set to...
Country to allow quarantine-free travel, will welcome tourists in 2022 READ MORE
-
News
Dubai traffic alert: Expect delays on these roads
Obstructions will persist in these areas from 4pm to 10pm READ MORE
-
Americas
Trump's plan for social network gets...
Experts were split on how strong a competitor Trump Media &... READ MORE
-
News
Miss Universe UAE announces 15 of 30 official...
Delegates to compete in historic pageant in Dubai next year READ MORE
-
Americas
Woman dies after Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on...
The 63-year-old also injured the director on the set of a new movie READ MORE
News
Emirates and flydubai cancel Khartoum flights
21 October 2021
World
Saudi, UAE, Kuwait vow to help Bahrain
21 October 2021
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end