Israel-Palestine conflict: Mortal remains of Kerala woman arrive in India
Mortal remains of a woman from Kerala, Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in a rocket attack in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning.
Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, along with Israeli Deputy envoy Rony Yedidia Clein, paid their last respect to the deceased.
"With a heavy heart, received the mortal remains of Ms. Soumya Santhosh in Delhi and paid my last respects. CDA of Israel Embassy @RonyYedidia also joined. I empathise with the pain and sufferings of the family of Ms. Soumya. More strength to them," Muraleedharan tweeted.
On Friday, MoS Muraleedharan had said that the mortal remains of Soumya will reach her native place on Saturday.
"The mortal remains of Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in rocket attacks from Gaza, are being repatriated today from Israel to Kerala through Delhi. They will reach her native place tomorrow. I will personally be receiving the remains in Delhi. May her soul rest in peace," Muraleedharan said in a tweet.
The 30-year-old Indian woman, hailing from Idukki in Kerala, was among those killed in a rocket attack on Tuesday.
She was working as a caretaker to an elderly woman at a house in the Ashkelon, which borders the Gaza strip.
According to her family, she was living in Israel for the last seven years. Her husband and nine-year-old son stay in Kerala.
