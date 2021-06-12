Iran, world powers set for nuclear deal talks
Participants expected to continue consultations on the possible return of the US to the nuclear accord
Talks between Iran and world powers on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume in Vienna on Saturday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday.
"The participants are expected to continue consultations on the possible return of the United States to the nuclear accord and ensuring the full and effective implementation of this agreement," Araqchi, Iran's top negotiator at the talks, said on his channel on the Telegram messaging app.
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, meanwhile, said a U.S. move to remove sanctions on former Iranian officials was not a sign of goodwill.
The United States said on Thursday it had removed sanctions on three former Iranian officials and two companies that previously traded Iranian petrochemicals, a step one U.S. official called routine but that could show U.S. readiness to ease sanctions when justified. read more
Khatibzadeh was apparently referring to new U.S. sanctions imposed on Thursday. He called on Washington to "effectively & verifiably" remove sanctions.
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018, and reimposed sanctions that slashed Iran's oil export.
