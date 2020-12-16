iPhone survives 2,000-feet drop from plane

Brazilian documentary filmmaker was shooting video with phone when it dropped

When it comes to consumer electronic devices, many of them are known to be fragile. Several users have seen their TV remotes or mobile phones break into pieces upon falling. However, an iPhone 6s has proved that it’s as tough as nails when it comes to build quality.

In a rare incident, the smartphone survived a 2000-feet drop from an airplane, according to a report by Brazilian media outlet G1.

It happened when Brazilian documentary filmmaker named Ernesto Galiotto was flying over a beach in Rio De Janerio filming for one of his projects.

As he was capturing the scene with his hand sticking out, the phone flew out of his hands due to the force of the wind.

However, he managed to locate the phone using the ‘Find My App’ feature, and much to Galiotto surprise, he found the phone intact and in a proper working condition. There were no cracks on the screen, which is one of the prime casualties when people drop their phones.

“I had faith that I would recover it. I thought, ‘If it didn’t fall in the water, we’ll find it. For a few meters I could have hit a person – and, at that height I was flying, 2,000 feet, it was going to be a tragedy, can you imagine? But it wasn’t a tragedy, it had many emotions," Galiotto told the Brazilian website.

According to Galiotto, the phone did not have a protective cover, it only had a silicone case and a screen protector.