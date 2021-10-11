Interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 finally escapes from Afghanistan
Aman Khalili was unable to get his application to emigrate to the US processed in time to be evacuated.
An interpreter who helped rescue US President Joe Biden in a 2008 Afghan snowstorm has escaped Afghanistan with his family after hiding from the Taliban for weeks, the State Department confirmed Monday.
After crossing into Pakistan over land, Aman Khalili and his family flew on a US government aircraft to Doha, where thousands of refugees from Afghanistan are being processed by US officials for immigration, a State Department spokesperson told AFP.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Khalili, his wife and five children, who were unable to flee in the August emergency airlift following the takeover by the Taliban, escaped the country with the help of Afghan-American and veterans groups.
In 2008 Khalili was working as an interpreter for US forces when then senator Biden and two other lawmakers, Chuck Hagel and John Kerry, visited Afghanistan.
When a snowstorm forced their helicopter to land in a remote area, Khalili joined a small military Quick Reaction Force which drove from Bagram airbase into the mountains to rescue them.
Thirteen years later, Khalili was unable to get his application to emigrate to the United States processed in time to be evacuated as the Taliban seized power.
"Hello Mr. President: Save me and my family," he was quoted as saying in the Wall Street Journal at the very end of August, when the airlift of some 120,000 people escaping the country ended.
In response, White House press Secretary Jen Psaki said the government would help him.
"We will get you out. We will honour your service," she said.
After the airlift ended, Khalili and his family hid in a safe house in Kabul, with the help of Afghan Americans and US veterans.
Unable to board a refugee flight from Mazar-i-Sharif, in part because they lacked Afghan passports, Khalili and his family travelled overland surreptitiously for two days to the Pakistan border, which they crossed on October 5.
The Journal reported that the State Department is fast-tracking a plan to provide the family with special immigration visas for the United States.
-
Rest of Asia
Interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008...
Aman Khalili was unable to get his application to emigrate to the US... READ MORE
-
World
Squid Game: How the hit series is causing these...
Humble roadside stall in Seoul has become one of the hottest spots in ... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
John Lennon responsible for Beatles breakup, Paul ...
McCartney refutes suggestion that he was responsible for the... READ MORE
-
World
Indian modern and contemporary art market booms...
Mumbai gallery to host auction of 40 exceptional works by modern... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE nears herd immunity, say doctors
As a result of massive vaccination and screening drives, the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed mourns passing of first...
Dubai Ruler pays rich tribute and offers his condolences to the... READ MORE
-
News
Aster opens its first oncology centre in Dubai
The new centre offers highly specialised cancer care, with a focus on ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Prizes of up to $10 million for...
We want Dubai to be the launching pad for the world’s creative... READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at Emirates Draw
11 October 2021
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live Mahzooz draw
10 October 2021
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on October 16
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury