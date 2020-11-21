Infuriated over sister's chatting to male friend, minor boy shoots her
The girl is admitted to a hospital where she is under observation.
A minor boy shot at his sister after he got infuriated over her continuous chatting with a male friend, in North East Delhi's Welcome area.
The girl is admitted to a hospital where she is under observation.
The 17-year-old boy has been apprehended.
The incident happened on Thursday when the boy saw her sister chatting with the friend despite his repeated warnings. A heated argument followed after which in a fit of rage he shot at his sister in her stomach with a county made pistol.
According to police, the boy had procured the illegal weapon from one of his friends.
"A case has been registered and further investigation in progress," said a senior police officer.
-
Rest of Asia
Infuriated over sister's chatting to male friend, ...
The girl is admitted to a hospital where she is under observation. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 vaccine: All you need to know about the...
The approval and distribution process will soon begin for at least... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer, BioNTech seek first Covid-19 vaccine...
The BioNTech/Pfizer shot and another one being developed by the US... READ MORE
-
World
G20 to discuss post-pandemic world, back debt...
Trump will participate in the virtual Group of 20 summit being hosted ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews