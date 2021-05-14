Rest of Asia
Indonesia: Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes off west coast of Northern Sumatra

Reuters/Sumatra
Filed on May 14, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The quake was at a depth of 10km.


An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck off the west coast of Northern Sumatra on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.




