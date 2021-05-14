- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Indonesia: Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes off west coast of Northern Sumatra
The quake was at a depth of 10km.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck off the west coast of Northern Sumatra on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
-
Education
India Covid crisis: CBSE Grade 12 Board exams...
The Board is expected to review the situation in two weeks. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 18 elephants killed in suspected lightning ...
Autopsies were being done to ascertain the exact cause of death. READ MORE
-
Americas
Woman says $26 million lottery ticket destroyed...
She had put the ticket in her pants and it was destroyed in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Biden calls lifting of indoor mask rule...
Biden implored those yet to be completely vaccinated to keep wearing... READ MORE
-
News
Indian consulate in Dubai issues new guidelines...
New instructions from the Consulate General of India in Dubai for... READ MORE
-
MENA
Gaza conflict intensifies with rocket barrages,...
At least 109 people were killed in Gaza, including 29 children, over... READ MORE
-
Education
Covid: CBSE Grade 12 Board exams likely to be...
The Board is expected to review the situation in two weeks. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Biden calls lifting of indoor mask rule...
Biden implored those yet to be completely vaccinated to keep wearing... READ MORE
News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers