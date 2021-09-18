India's PM Modi condoles deaths of children in Latehar drowning incident
At least seven children have drowned during the idol immersion of Lord Vishwakarma in Bikru village of Balumath in the Latehar district of Jharkhand.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the loss of lives due to drowning in Latehar district, Jharkhand on Saturday.
Shocked by the loss of young lives due to drowning in Latehar district, Jharkhand. In this hour of sadness, condolences to the bereaved families: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 18, 2021
“Shocked by the loss of young lives due to drowning in Latehar district, Jharkhand. In this hour of sadness, condolences to the bereaved families,” the PMO tweeted quoting PM Modi as saying.
At least seven children have drowned during the idol immersion of Lord Vishwakarma in Bikru village of Balumath in the Latehar district of Jharkhand, an official said.
Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran said that a rescue operation is being conducted to evacuate the children.
“We had received information that seven children drowned in Bikru village of Balumath in Latehar district of Jharkhand today morning during visarjan. The news of the death of some of them was also confirmed,” Imran told ANI.
“A team of SDRF is conducting a search operation and we are also in contact with the NDRF. Those injured are receiving treatment at CSC Balumath. The administration is closely monitoring the incident,” he added.
