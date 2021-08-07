India's hockey captain hits out at racist abuse against team member
Vandana Katariya was blamed by youth in her hometown for the team's defeat at Tokyo Games.
India's hockey captain Rani Rampal on Saturday criticised the "shameful" racist abuse of a team member's family that she said was damaging the country's quest to boost its sporting image.
New Delhi saw a hockey renaissance at the Tokyo Games with the men taking third place -- their first medal in 41 years in a sport where they have won a record eight golds -- while the women were narrowly beaten by Great Britain in their bronze medal play-off.
The women's best ever Olympic performance was tainted by abuse of the family of Vandana Katariya, from the Dalit community.
Youths taunted the family at their Uttarakhand state home saying the Dalits in the team were to blame for the defeat. The family has said that threats were made too.
"It's such a bad thing," Rampal told reporters.
"We put our life and soul into it, struggle and sacrifice so much to represent our country and when we see what is happening -- what happened to Vandana's family -- I just want to say to people please stop this division and casteism."
She added: "We have to rise above this. We come from different religions and come from all parts of India - north, south and east - but here we work for India."
The 26-year-old Rampal, whose own father pulled a cart to feed his family, added: "We sweat it out for the Indian flag and it is such a shameful thing when we see that people behave like this."
She said the team had felt "so much love from people" despite not winning a first medal, but added that lessons had to be learned to end such abuse.
"This should never happen to any athlete, or a normal person."
Katariya scored the first Olympic hat-trick by an Indian woman in a 4-3 victory over South Africa in the league stage.
-
Rest of Asia
India's hockey captain hits out at racist abuse...
Vandana Katariya was blamed by youth in her hometown for the team's... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Volleyball player claims...
Brazil's Tandara Caixeta flew home after she was suspended for doping. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taleban capture second Afghan provincial capital...
Sheberghan city is home to the warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson won't isolate...
Johnson travelled with Covid positive staff member on a plane. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,545 Covid-19 cases, 1,480...
Over 67.3 million tests have been performed in the country. READ MORE
-
News
3-year-old becomes youngest volunteer in Dubai...
Dania Khalid volunteered with the force to distribute water, drinks... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai road accident victim gets Dh600k...
Dubai Traffic Court held the driver of other car responsible for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE flights: Family of 3 are only passengers on...
The three people flew from Hyderabad after being stranded for over... READ MORE
News
Why UAE residents are buying more used cars
6 August 2021
News
UAE: Etihad to resume flights to London from August 8