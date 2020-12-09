India’s GI tagged ‘Kashmiri saffron’ launched in UAE stores
The spice from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was launched at the Al Maya supermarket.
Supermarkets in the UAE have begun showcasing Kashmir saffron that was given a Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Government of India in May 2020.
On Tuesday, following the launch of the UAE-India Food Security Summit, Al Maya Group showcased the Kashmiri saffron in its stores for the first time after receiving the GI certification at an inaugural ceremony in UAE.
The GI tagged spice from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was launched at the Al Maya supermarket on December 8 by Navin K Choudhary, principal secretary of Agriculture, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.
#KashmiriSaffron https://t.co/pOTN5dx6yk— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) December 8, 2020
He was joined by Consul General of India to Dubai and Northern Emirates, Dr Aman Puri and Kamal Vachani, Group Director of Al Maya Group.
Choudhary said he looks to bringing in more such ventures to the UAE from Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmiri saffron, known as 'Zafran' in Urdu, is renowned globally as a spice with popular use in the UAE.
