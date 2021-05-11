- EVENTS
Indian woman killed in Israel blast
Her sister-in-law Sherly Benny who also works in Israel, confirmed the news.
30-year-old Soumya, hailing from Idukki district of Kerala, was killed in the mortar shell attack by Hamas in Israel, on Tuesday.
Tributes to Smt.Soumya Santosh,a native of #Kerala ,who was working in @Israel She was a nurse .she— India Israel Conference (@IndiaIsraelConf) May 11, 2021
got killed in the rocket attack by the Islamic MilitantOrganisation 'Hamas'.
RIP .#IsraelUnderAttack#IndiaWithIsrael @MayaKadosh@RonyYedidia @MuhamedHeib pic.twitter.com/IU2JoGwIds
According to a report in New Indian Express, she had been working as a caretaker at a house at Ashkelon in Israel, the area that borders the Gaza strip.
Soumya had been working in Israel for the past 7 years and had last visited her family in 2017.
