Indian woman killed in Israel blast

Filed on May 11, 2021
Picture retrieved from @IndiaIsraelConf/Twitter

Her sister-in-law Sherly Benny who also works in Israel, confirmed the news.


30-year-old Soumya, hailing from Idukki district of Kerala, was killed in the mortar shell attack by Hamas in Israel, on Tuesday.

According to a report in New Indian Express, she had been working as a caretaker at a house at Ashkelon in Israel, the area that borders the Gaza strip.

Soumya had been working in Israel for the past 7 years and had last visited her family in 2017.




