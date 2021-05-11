Indian woman killed in Israel blast

Her sister-in-law Sherly Benny who also works in Israel, confirmed the news.

30-year-old Soumya, hailing from Idukki district of Kerala, was killed in the mortar shell attack by Hamas in Israel, on Tuesday.

According to a report in New Indian Express, she had been working as a caretaker at a house at Ashkelon in Israel, the area that borders the Gaza strip.

Soumya had been working in Israel for the past 7 years and had last visited her family in 2017.