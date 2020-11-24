Indian state says 5 years in jail for ‘forced’ religious conversions by marriage

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh said the move would provide justice to women who have suffered from unlawful conversions.

India’s ruling party approved a decree in the country’s most populous state on Tuesday laying out prison terms for anyone compelling others to convert their faith or luring them into these conversions through marriage, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh said prison terms of up to five years were necessary to stop unlawful conversions and provide justice to women who have suffered from them

Under the new law, a man and woman belonging to different religions will have to give two months’ notice to the district magistrate before they get married and they will be allowed to tie the knot if there are no objections.

Nusrat Jahan, a member of the national parliament from a regional group most active in the neighbouring state of West Bengal, told NDTV television news channel the decree smacked of politics - even though regional elections are at least a year away.

“This is just another agenda before the elections. There is nothing like ‘love jihad’ that exists. People can make their own decisions,” she said.