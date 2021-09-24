Indian state hit by protests after two killed in eviction drive
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls the police's use of guns against protestors in Assam 'state-sponsored fire'
Thousands staged protests in India’s Assam state on Friday, a day after two people were killed when hundreds clashed with police over the state government’s eviction of Muslim families from their homes.
Assam’s government has faced widespread condemnation over the tactics used to eject the families, with critics pointing to them as the latest example of discrimination against Muslims under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called the police’s use of guns against protesters “state-sponsored fire”. Police said they were attacked with machetes and bamboo sticks.
Assam’s chief minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswas Sarma said the police were only doing their duty, but halted the evictions on Friday.
Authorities had imposed an indefinite ban on gatherings in the northeastern state after a social media video from Thursday’s protests showed police with batons raining down blows on a man.
But on Friday Gandhi’s Congress party organised a rally in Darrang, where the evictions took place, while thousands more took part in another demonstration outside the Darrang district headquarters.
Other rallies were organised by student groups, with some burning an effigy of the chief minister.
In New Delhi, a dozen students were detained by police as they too protested against the incident.
The viral video from Thursday showed police in riot gear beating a protestor who had fallen to the ground seconds after gunshots were heard.
A photographer, hired by district officials to film the evictions, jumped on the man and was seen punching the body multiple times.
The photographer has since been arrested, according to police.
-
Rest of Asia
Indian state hit by protests after two killed in...
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls the police's use of guns against... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Nepal resumes visa on arrival for...
Country also repeals mandatory seven-day quarantine READ MORE
-
Americas
Harris to host a separate meeting with Quad...
Quad members to compare notes with US vice-president after Biden... READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin down 6 per cent after China...
Violators to be investigated for criminal liability in accordance... READ MORE
-
Americas
Harris to host a separate meeting with Quad...
Quad members to compare notes with US vice-president after Biden... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Sandstorm, heavy rain in parts of UAE on...
Videos show rainfall in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah and pictures... READ MORE
-
Americas
Modi, Australian PM, agree on 'new initiatives'
Deal to deepen economic ties between two countries READ MORE
-
Americas
PM Modi presents gifts to Kamala Harris, Quad...
Harris received a copy of old notifications related to her... READ MORE
Real Estate
Minimum investment for 3-year visa cut to Dh750,000 in Dubai
23 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: Etihad passengers to get free Expo 2020 Dubai tickets
23 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian expat honoured for returning cash found at ATM
23 September 2021
News
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
24 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline