Indian PM Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces in Jaisalmer
About 100 BSF troops along with Army troops will participate in the celebrations.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Rajasthan's Jaisalmer border to celebrate Diwali with the Armed Forces, in continuation of his set tradition since he took over as the Prime Minister of India in 2014.
Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief M.M. Naravane and Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Rakesh Asthana will accompany the Prime Minister at the border during this Diwali celebration.
I would like to extend my #Diwali greeting. I have brought the greetings of every Indian among you today: PM Narendra Modi in Jaisalmer. pic.twitter.com/UPADgnLKdv— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020
You may be at the snow-capped mountains or in deserts, my Diwali is complete only when I come amid you. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces: PM Modi addresses soldiers in Jaisalmer on #Diwali pic.twitter.com/JcXrxiBjIS— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020
Like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate this Diwali also with the soldiers. He will distribute sweets and share their problems and listen to their views during his visit to Jaisalmer later in the day.
About 100 BSF troops along with Army troops will participate in the celebrations.
This Diwali celebration programme is being held at Longewala, the Thar desert of Rajasthan. It is originally a BSF Post and a strategic point en-route to capturing vast tracts of land and also a pivotal theatre of war in engaging India on the western front during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.
Last year, the Prime Minister had visited Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with the army men guarding the Line of Control (LoC).
Modi was at the border positions of Uttarakhand to celebrate Diwali with the forces in 2018. He visited the Gurez sector of north Kashmir in 2017 and spent his Diwali with soldiers deployed there.
-
Rest of Asia
Indian PM Modi celebrates Diwali with armed...
About 100 BSF troops along with Army troops will participate in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Vietnam braces for Typhoon Vamco, 53 dead in...
Vamco will be the 13th storm that affects the Southeast Asian country ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India coronavirus surge continues in...
The ministry reported 44,684 new positive cases in the past 24 hours... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Earthquake rattles Pakistan, no damage reports
The earthquake was centred 38 kilometres northeast of Quetta at a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews