Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after passenger's heart attack
The aircraft of private airline, GoAir (6658) carrying 179 passengers, was en route to New Delhi from Riyadh.
A passenger on an Indian plane forced to make an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi has died, according to reports in India and Pakistan.
The passenger, 30-year-old Muhammad Noushad from Bareilly, a city in Uttar Pradesh, was pronounced dead after a team of medics arrived at the airport to treat him.
His condition had deteriorated during the flight and he suffered a cardiac arrest before the plane landed, according to Pakistan's Express Tribune and other media.
The aircraft of private airline, GoAir (6658) carrying 179 passengers, was en route to New Delhi from Riyadh, according to media sources.
The plane departed the airport after refuelling, reports claim.
