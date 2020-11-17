Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after passenger's heart attack

The aircraft of private airline, GoAir (6658) carrying 179 passengers, was en route to New Delhi from Riyadh.

A passenger on an Indian plane forced to make an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi has died, according to reports in India and Pakistan.

The passenger, 30-year-old Muhammad Noushad from Bareilly, a city in Uttar Pradesh, was pronounced dead after a team of medics arrived at the airport to treat him.

His condition had deteriorated during the flight and he suffered a cardiac arrest before the plane landed, according to Pakistan's Express Tribune and other media.

The plane departed the airport after refuelling, reports claim.