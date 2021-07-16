Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

Danish Siddiqui was covering an assignment in Spin Boldak, a district of Kandahar city.

Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize winning Indian photojournalist, has been killed in Afghanistan while covering fighting between Afghan troops and the Taleban.

"Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night (Thursday). The Indian Journalist and winner of the Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces," Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay tweeted on Friday.

"I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters," Mamundzay said.

Siddiqui, in his early 40s, was killed during clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, Tolo News quoted sources as saying.

Got a 15 minute break during almost 15 hours of back to back missions. pic.twitter.com/Y33vJYIUlr — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

The Indian journalist was covering the situation in Kandahar over the last few days.

Some of @dansiddiqui 's most iconic clicks. What a great photojournalist, died on duty. Heartbreaking and shattering pic.twitter.com/qD7Z73bETM — Stuti (@StutiNMishra) July 16, 2021

Siddiqui was based in Mumbai. He had received the Pulitzer Prize as part of the Photography staff of Reuters news agency.

Danish graduated with a degree in Economics from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi. He had a degree in Mass Communication from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre at Jamia in 2007.

He started his career as a television news correspondent, switched to photojournalism, and joined Reuters as an intern in 2010.

The attack continued as Afghan Special Forces retreated after successfully carrying out the extraction. Caught in the middle of this ambush were several Afghans who were trapped while one of them was this boy. pic.twitter.com/rBm60wSUSV — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

This comes as the Taleban captured Spin Boldak district in Kandahar this week. Fierce fighting has been underway in Kandahar, especially in Spin Boldak, for the last few days.