Indian man with 38 wives, 89 children passes away

Ziona Chana, who is believed to head one of the world's largest families, with 38 wives, 89 children and 33 grandchildren from Mizoram, passed away at a private hospital on Sunday. He was 76.

An official of Aizawl district administration said that Chana was unwell since June 7 and a few days back admitted to a private hospital in the capital city after his diabetes, hypertension and other old age related problems deteriorated and breathed his last on Sunday afternoon.

"The last rites and other related events would be finalised in consultation with his family members," the official told IANS.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga in a tweet said: "With heavy heart, Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children. Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family. Rest in Peace Sir !"

Born on July 21, 1945, Zionghaka, commonly known as Ziona Chana, was the head of a Christian religious community in his village Baktawng Tlangnuam, around 100km from Aizawl.

His family sources said that Ziona met his oldest wife, who is three years older than he was, when he was 17. Ziona's family members of around 1,000 live in a four-storied house called 'Chhuan Thar Run' (New Generation Home) with over 100 rooms in the hilly village. The mansion of Ziona has a guesthouse to lodge relatives and visitors. There is a school and playground almost exclusively for the big Christian family.

Ziona's sons and their wives, and all their children, live in different rooms in the same building, but share a common kitchen, while his wives shared a dormitory near his bedroom.

The Ziona family supported their own resources and occasionally got donations and gifts from their followers.

The mansion of Ziona has become a tourist attraction in the mountainous bordering state and the tourists are always curious to know about their families and management of the relations and day to day functioning.

According to the local officials, the family is organised with almost military discipline, with the oldest wife Zathiangi supervised the management of her fellow partners and associates to perform household chores such as cleaning, washing besides preparing meals.

One evening meal required 30 chickens, around 60kg of potatoes and around 100kg of rice.