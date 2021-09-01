Indian firm gives employees surprise day off to watch Netflix web series Money Heist

The initiative caught the attention of Netflix India, which gave the company a shout-out on Twitter

The hype for Money Heist’s Season 5 is real.

Case in point: A Rajasthan-based tech firm has declared September 3 a holiday for its employees in a surprise move. The reason? So they can watch Part 1 of the much-awaited Netflix series' final season.

Abhishek Jain, CEO of Verve Logic, stated that all employees have worked hard over the last two years, due to which they decided to give them some "free time", according to ANI report.

“We have taken this initiative not just to save an attack on our emails with false leaves, see mass bunks, and numbers being switched off, but because we know 'Sometimes Moments of Chill be The Best Pills for Energy At Your Work' (sic)," an official letter signed by him read. The letter has since gone viral on social media.

“So grab the popcorn, and be prepared to wave a final bye to our most-loved professor and the entire cast,” he added.

Jain further thanked all his team members who showed amazing resilience during the recent work-from-home period and helped the company weather hard times. “Ek break to banta hai,” he added, which roughly translates to: you deserve a break.

Like a true fan of the web series, the CEO then signed off the letter with the popular title track of the show: “Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao”.

The initiative even caught the attention of Netflix India, which gave the company a shout-out on Twitter. "We had our 'bank work' excuse ready for our boss but this is fantastic!" the OTT platform shared.

We had our "bank work" excuse ready for our boss but this is fantastic! https://t.co/2wb5c6MORm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 30, 2021

Several internet users fervently wished their companies would follow the Jaipur firm's lead. “This should be in all offices,” commented a Twitter user.

The Spanish series is one of Netflix's most-watched non-English-language series and the last season will be divided into two parts which will be released on September 3 and December 3, respectively.