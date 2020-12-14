Indian farmers begin day-long fast, to intensify protest against laws
More people are expected to join ongoing agitation at Delhi border points
Farmer leaders on Monday started their day-long hunger strike against the Centre’s new farm laws and said protests will be held at all district headquarters later in the day, even as more people are expected to join ongoing agitation at Delhi border points. Farmer leader Baldev Singh said, “Representatives of farmer unions have started their hunger strike at Singhu Border.”
On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would also observe a day-long fast on Monday and appealed to the central government to shun ego and scrap the legislations.
A large group of farmers on Sunday blocked the key Delhi-Jaipur national highway when it was stopped by police on Haryana-Rajasthan border.
As part of the nationwide protest, dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country on Monday.
In view of nationwide protest, the Delhi Police has enhanced security at city border points.
-
Americas
Artists, activists rush to save Black Lives...
During protests after Floyd’s death, streets of countless... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indian farmers begin day-long fast, to intensify...
More people are expected to join ongoing agitation at Delhi border... READ MORE
-
Europe
Germany headed for second full lockdown over...
Stores and schools shut, social distancing rules further tightened to ... READ MORE
-
Africa
Families marry off daughters to ease finances...
Marriages of underage girls on the rise as pandemic deepens poverty... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,278 Covid cases, 726 recoveries, 4...
More than 18.8 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE resilient to Covid pandemic impact: WEF
Strong financial system, integration of health, fiscal and social... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Sheikh Mohammed's special tribute to...
From the heart of the UAE to the sister state of Bahrain,... READ MORE
-
News
Special: An Israeli Torah scroll in memory of...
The film ‘Amen-Amen-Amen’ is expected to be released in... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
News
UAE mosques to host special rain prayers this Friday