Indian farmers begin day-long fast, to intensify protest against laws

PTI/New Delhi
Filed on December 14, 2020
AFP

More people are expected to join ongoing agitation at Delhi border points

Farmer leaders on Monday started their day-long hunger strike against the Centre’s new farm laws and said protests will be held at all district headquarters later in the day, even as more people are expected to join ongoing agitation at Delhi border points. Farmer leader Baldev Singh said, “Representatives of farmer unions have started their hunger strike at Singhu Border.”

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would also observe a day-long fast on Monday and appealed to the central government to shun ego and scrap the legislations.

A large group of farmers on Sunday blocked the key Delhi-Jaipur national highway when it was stopped by police on Haryana-Rajasthan border.

As part of the nationwide protest, dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country on Monday.

In view of nationwide protest, the Delhi Police has enhanced security at city border points.




