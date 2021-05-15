- EVENTS
Indian business editor Sunil Jain succumbs to Covid-19
The managing editor of Financial Express passes away
Sunil Jain, Managing Editor, Financial Express, succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at the state-run All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday (May 15).
“The bad news continues. Senior Journalist Sunil Jain passed away this evening due to covid complications. Spoke to him just a few weeks ago, can’t believe he is no more. My best to the family. May God bless him”, tweeted Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18.
Many other leaders and media personalities took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late journalist.
The bad news continues. Senior Journalist Sunil Jain passed away this evening due to covid complications. Spoke to him just a few weeks ago, can’t believe he is no more. My best to the family. May God bless him @vijayvaani— Shereen Bhan (@ShereenBhan) May 15, 2021
You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2021
Sunil Jain, Managing Editor of Financial Express lost his battle to Covid today. He was a friend, of unquestionable integrity & inspired us with his professional commitment. Privileged to have known him, will cherish his passion, balance & wisdom.Your Express family will miss you— Anant Goenka (@anantgoenka) May 15, 2021
Jain worked as Senior Associate Editor at Business Standard where he also looked after the financial daily’s opinion pages.
He started his career as a consultant conducting market surveys and techno-economic feasibility reports and then moved to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), where he was in charge of the export policy desk for a little over a year.
He then moved to journalism where he has spent nearly two decades so far. After starting his journalistic career as a reporter in India Today magazine in 1991, he was the magazine’s Business Editor for a year, and then moved on to heading all business and economy coverage for The Indian Express. After working for six years in the Indian Express, he worked with Business Standard for eight years.
He had tweeted on May 3 about getting an admission to the AIIMS in Delhi. "Thank you everyone for all the help. I don't even know whom. All to thank. Am in AIIMS emergency now. So I'm safe hands."
Thank you everyone for all the help— Sunil Jain (@thesuniljain) May 3, 2021
I don't even know whom.all to thank
Am in AIIMS emergency now
So I'm safe hands
“My brother, Sunil Jain, passed away this evening after post-Covid complications. He suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day, but was revived, and finally passed after another cardiac arrest around 8.30 p.m. The doctors and all medical staff at AIIMS did their best and more. I thank you for standing by us in this dark hour,” his sister Sandhya Jain said in a message to his well-wishers and the wider media fraternity, the Indian English daily The Hindu reported.
Jain was the son of Girilal Jain, who served as the editor of Times of India, India’s largest circulated English daily, from 1978 till 1988.
