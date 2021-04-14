Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta to marry actor Vishnu Vishal

The couple took to social media to announce the news.

Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta is all set to tie the knot with Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal on April 22 in a private ceremony in Hyderabad.

The couple who were engaged last September took to Twitter to announce the news.

"LIFE IS A JOURNEY....EMBRACE IT...HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP....,” tweeted Vishal.

“Need all your love and support as always,” he added.

Jwala also shared the wedding announcement on her Twitter handle.

The actor was earlier married to Rajini Natraj, while Jwala was married to Chetan Anand, also a badminton player, and four-time national champion.

Vishnu’s will next be seen in the movie F.I.R., which is almost ready and slated for release soon. He plays the role of Abu Bakker Abdulla, who is wanted by the cops. His other upcoming film is Mohandas.