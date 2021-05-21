Rest of Asia
Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes near Moga in Punjab, pilot dies

ANI/Moga
Filed on May 21, 2021 | Last updated on May 21, 2021 at 07.21 am
Photo: PTI file

The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened.


An Indian Air Force pilot sustained fatal injuries after his MiG-21 aircraft crashed near Punjab's Moga, the Indian Air force said on Friday.

The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened. The IAF lost Squadron leader Abhinav Choudhary in the accident.

IAF took to Twitter to inform about the accident.

"There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries," IAF tweeted.

"IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family," it said.

The IAF further said, "A Court of Inquiry (COI) has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector."




