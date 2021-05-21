- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes near Moga in Punjab, pilot dies
The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened.
An Indian Air Force pilot sustained fatal injuries after his MiG-21 aircraft crashed near Punjab's Moga, the Indian Air force said on Friday.
The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened. The IAF lost Squadron leader Abhinav Choudhary in the accident.
IAF took to Twitter to inform about the accident.
"There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries," IAF tweeted.
"IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family," it said.
There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 21, 2021
The IAF further said, "A Court of Inquiry (COI) has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector."
-
Rest of Asia
Indian Air Force's MiG-21 aircraft crashes in...
The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident... READ MORE
-
Europe
Haunted by Diana’s death, Prince Harry...
Harry was 12 years old when his mother died in 1997 at age 36 in a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
CoviSelf: Now, test for Covid-19 at home in 15...
Indian health agency has approved a self-testing Covid kit called... READ MORE
-
Europe
William, Harry condemn BBC over Diana interview
William said the interview had made "a major contribution" to the... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel, Hamas agree on 'mutual and unconditional' ...
A statement from Israeli Cabinet said the truce was proposed by Egypt ... READ MORE
-
News
Photos: Sheikh Hamdan welcomes twins
The Crown Prince of Dubai got married in 2019. READ MORE
-
Features
I want to collaborate with Will Smith, says...
We speak to the influencer to discover everything that goes behind... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
CoviSelf: Now, test for Covid-19 at home in 15...
Indian health agency has approved a self-testing Covid kit called... READ MORE