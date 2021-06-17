India: Woman rescued after living in toilet for a year
Kerala politician offers her proper dwelling place after being moved by her plight
Forty five-year-old Muruga who was living in a toilet for an year after her small house collapsed and her adopted daughter and her husband deserted her, on Thursday got the news that she will be taken care of, after the intervention of Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty.
Muruga hails from Palakkad district.
This incident was reported on a TV channel here on Thursday morning and seeing the news, Krishnankutty, who belongs to the Janata Dal (S) and hails from the same district spoke to the district authorities and to his party men.
"I will see her travails are over forever. She will get proper treatment and also a proper dwelling place," said the Minister.
Soon the local village council officials also arrived at her 'toilet' and the secretary said she will be first taken to the hospital for treatment and then she will be moved to a good place.
Muruga after suffering an accident moves around with the help of a walker and survived so far with people living nearby providing her food.
"I am now very happy that my travails are over as people have come to me seeing my troubled life. I am really thankful to everybody," said Muruga.
Meanwhile the youth wing of the JD (S) has also come forward and has promised to build her a small house.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Woman rescued after living in toilet for a ...
Kerala politician offers her proper dwelling place after being moved... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE sends 60,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Yemen
The doses have been sent to Socotra Governorate, making it the first... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Strawberry farmers in Kashmir losing out...
Authorities urge farmers to sell their products in the local market... READ MORE
-
Europe
London's Oxford Circus to be a pedestrian-only...
Air quality will be improved as people are preferred to vehicles on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE's Alhosn app down; NCEMA says glitch is being ...
Abu Dhabi residents need 'green pass' on the app to gain entry to... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man jumps to death while trying to escape...
The fight had broken out between some men in the apartment. READ MORE
-
Utilities
UAE: Haven't received your Emirates ID? Here's...
Step-by-step process to renew your Emirates ID online. READ MORE
-
Tennis
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Olympics
Nadal lost in the semifinal at the French Open READ MORE
Jobs
Dubai govt jobs for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary