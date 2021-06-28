India: West Bengal extends Covid-19 curbs till July 15
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced several relaxations along with the restrictions.
The West Bengal Government on Monday extended the Covid restrictions till July 15 while allowing several relaxations.
Briefing mediapersons, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Covid-19 restrictions will remain into effect till July 15. Private and corporates offices can remain open from 10 am to 4 pm with 50 per cent capacity. Salons, beauty parlors will be allowed to open from 11 am to 6 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity provided staff has to be vaccinated. Fitness centres or gyms have been allowed to open with 50 per cent occupancy.”
The chief minister said the local train and metro services will remain closed. However, public transport will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity.
“Public and private buses and auto-rickshaws can run with 50 percent passengers,” Banerjee said.
Meanwhile, the vegetable and fish markets are allowed to remain open from 8 am to 12 noon. Other shops will remain open from 11 am to 8 pm.
In wedding ceremonies, only up to 50 guests will be allowed. No movement other than any emergency needs will be allowed between 9 pm and 5 am.
West Bengal registered 1,836 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin by the state government on Sunday.
The state also saw 2,022 recoveries, pushing total recoveries to 14,55,453. With 29 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the cumulative Covid death toll reached 17,612.
Currently, there are 21,884 active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal.
-
Americas
Covid-19: Study reveals best fabric combos for...
Researchers made and tested simple face masks with 17 commonly... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Hong Kong bans passenger flights from...
It is the second time Hong Kong has barred arrivals from Britain... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India to issue 500,000 free visas to boost tourism
The scheme would be applicable till March 31, 2022, or till 500,000... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid vaccine: Dh660 in cash for young citizens...
The move comes amid an international push to encourage people to get... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-Dubai flights may resume on July 7:...
The Dubai carrier advised travellers to keep an eye on the updates... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 19-year-old dies after vehicle crashes into...
He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: $10m-plus luxury properties in strong...
Dubai has over 42,000 million-dollar homes, second only to London. READ MORE
-
News
Covid vaccine: Is the Pfizer jab effective...
Vaccine maker conducting studies on a prototype jab against future... READ MORE
News
UAE: 17 arrested for intruding into nature reserves