India: Want to buy a new car, show your parking space first
Ahmedabad municipal corporation move aimed at discouraging people from buying multiple cars.
In a landmark move, the Ahmedabad municipal corporation (AMC) has decided that those buying new cars will have to provide proof that they have parking space.
The move is to discourage people from buying multiple cars. The civic body also decided not to allow cars to be parked in public places for long.
In 2017, the Indian government and those in the states had decided to make it compulsory for car buyers to provide proof they had parking space. However, it has not taken off and the Ahmedabad civic body is among the few that is going ahead with the requirement.
The AMC asserted that owning multiple cars is “a luxury that needs to be discouraged.” It plans to raise taxes for those owning multiple cars.
The new rules also encourage sharing of parking space. At present, parking space at office and commercial complexes, banks, malls and parks are available during weekends, but are not used.
It also plans to prohibit parking of private cars and vehicles at designated areas where only taxis and autorickshaws will be allowed access. Private buildings that have additional parking space will also be allowed to share space with others, under the new rules.
