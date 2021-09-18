India: Veteran Kerala journalist KM Roy passes away

He retired from active journalism as the Editor of the Mangalam daily.

Noted journalist K M Roy died at his residence in Cochin, Kerala on Saturday, family sources said. He was 84.

Roy began his career in 1961 as a sub-editor in the Malayalam daily Keralaprakasam. and later on worked with the Economic Times, The Hindu and UNI news agency.

He retired from active journalism as the Editor of the Mangalam daily.

Roy was the founder secretary of the Kottayam Press Club and was president of the Union of Working Journalists twice. He also served as the secretary general of Indian Federation of Working Journalists.

His body will be laid to rest at St Thomas Church tomorrow.

(With inputs from PTI)