India: Vembanad Lake in Kerala set to welcome tourists
Fully vaccinated guests can avail discounts of up to 50 per cent on houseboats.
Vembanad Lake, India's longest and the largest in Kerala, will from this month hopefully see the return of tourists who will be able to enjoy on houseboats.
The Kerala government, and the houseboat sector are both engaged in drawing tourists back to the state, especially the backwaters where visitors can spend several days on the houseboats.
“The houseboat is like a bubble offering a secluded, sanitised and safe space, which makes it an attractive holiday option during a pandemic,” Jobin J. Akkarakalam, vice-president, Kerala Houseboat Owners Federation, told the media.
“This is our USP,” he added.
According to him, everyone is looking forward to resuming business. And to attract tourists, houseboat owners are offering hefty discounts: fully vaccinated guests get discounts of up to 50 per cent, while those who are partially vaccinated get a slightly lower discount.
Similarly, tourists and the operators will have to follow the norms introduced last year including temperature checks, the mandatory wearing of masks and sanitising the boats. Details of the guests have to be mentioned in the Covid-19 Jagratha Portal.
People involved with tourism have also been classified in the frontline category and are eligible for the first round of Covid vaccination. The government is also giving maintenance grants to houseboat owners to ensure their boats can be used on the waters after a long break.
The state government is hiking its tourism marketing budget by about 50 per cent and plans to launch new campaigns highlighting houseboat holidays in the state.
The Vembanad Lake used to see nearly a thousand houseboats catering to tourists during the peak October-March season. Each boat employs about four people. The categories of boats are available - deluxe, premier, luxury and ultra-luxury.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Vembanad Lake in Kerala set to welcome...
Fully vaccinated guests can avail discounts of up to 50 per cent on... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Canada wildfire: Army on standby to evacuate...
At least 152 fires active in British Columbia, 89 of them sparked in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat resigns
State to get its third chief minister in one year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Indonesia rolls out tough curbs as...
Mosques, restaurants and shopping malls shuttered in virus hotspots. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
TikTok back in Pakistan after court revokes ban
Six million videos removed from video sharing platform in the past... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi to suspend travel to UAE, other...
Flights from UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam to stop operating from Sunday. READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Expect a hot but clear day
Maximum temperature in Dubai expected to be 42 degrees Celsius. READ MORE
-
Americas
Cyberattack hits hundreds of US businesses
Cyberattackers smuggled ransomware onto IT company's network platform. READ MORE
News
UAE: Another Indian expat joins Golden Visa club
2 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program