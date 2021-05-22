Rest of Asia
India: VD Satheesan to be leader of opposition in Kerala

PTI/Thiruvananthapuram
Filed on May 22, 2021 | Last updated on May 22, 2021 at 10.46 am

Satheesan was elected from the Paravur seat in the Assembly Election held last month.


Senior Congress MLA VD Satheesan will be the new Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

The AICC on Saturday nominated Satheesan as the leader of the party's parliamentary party in Kerala assembly, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said.

Satheesan was elected from the Paravur seat in the Assembly election held last month.




