Filed on May 22, 2021 | Last updated on May 22, 2021 at 10.46 am

India: VD Satheesan to be leader of opposition in Kerala

Satheesan was elected from the Paravur seat in the Assembly Election held last month.

Senior Congress MLA VD Satheesan will be the new Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

The AICC on Saturday nominated Satheesan as the leader of the party's parliamentary party in Kerala assembly, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said.

