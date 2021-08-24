India: Union Minister Narayan Rane arrested over remarks against Maharashtra CM

The minister was arrested from his camp in Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri

In a major development, the Maharashtra Police on Tuesday afternoon arrested Union Minister Narayan Rane for his 'slap slur' against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A team of police personnel went to Rane's camp in Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri when he was en route on his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in the Konkan region.

The developments came barely a couple of hours after Rane dared that "nobody could do anything to him" or prevent him from "moving around freely".

A team of senior police officers met Rane and later completed the arrest formalities even as a large number of his supporters and a huge posse of police were present.

An aide to the central minister Pramod Jathar claimed that no arrest warrant has been produced and the police allegedly said that they were under 'pressure' to arrest Rane.

Jathar added that "there is the rule of law" in the state but the police were not following the due protocols, not showing the arrest warrant or other documents for the same.

Rane claimed that Thackeray had forgotten the year of independence during his August 15 address.

"It is shameful that the Chief Minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to ask about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given him a tight slap," Rane had said during a public meeting earlier.