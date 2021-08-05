India-UAE flights: 169 residents travel from Cochin as rules are eased
All four airports in Kerala are equipped with rapid Covid testing facilities.
With flight restrictions between India and the UAE easing, at least 169 passengers took off from the Cochin International Airport in Kerala on Thursday, August 5.
The airport’s operator said Air Arabia and Emirates operated one service each to the UAE on day one of the new rules being rolled out.
Starting today, August 5, residents who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE; and vaccinated and unvaccinated health workers, teachers, humanitarian cases and those employed in federal and local government agencies can fly to the UAE from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.
Air Arabia flight G9-426 departed from Cochin to Sharjah with 69 passengers on board, while Emirates operated EK-531 to Dubai with 99 passengers.
Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) managing director S Suhas said a rapid PCR testing facility is in place for passengers. A rapid test before boarding the flight is one of the requirements for stranded residents to return.
All four international airports in Kerala have rapid testing facilities, in addition to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Ahmedabad.
As per the schedules at the Cochin airport, Air Arabia will be operating two regular daily flights from August 7, while Emirates will operate one.
“CIAL has initiated a discussion with both UAE and Indian carriers to schedule departure operations and it is expected that airlines like flydubai, Etihad, Air India Express, Indigo and Spice Jet will begin UAE departure services soon,” the operator said in a Press statement.
