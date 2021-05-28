- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: Two-seater training aircraft makes emergency landing on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh
The Aligarh-bound aircraft was returning from Narnaul in Haryana
A two-seater training aircraft made an emergency landing today on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura after developing a snag, the police said.
Both the trainee pilot and the instructor are safe after making the emergency landing on the expressway in the afternoon, the officials said.
The Aligarh-bound Cessna-152 touched down as vehicles ran on the highway, one of the most modern in the country.
The small plane was returning from Narnaul in Haryana, an official said.
Mathura: A trainer aircraft made an emergency landing on Yamuna Expressway due to a technical glitch. There were two people in the aircraft, they landed safely. It was going from Narnaul (Haryana) to Aligarh and landed in Nauhjheel Police Station area. pic.twitter.com/UwyCjhpNPm— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2021
"The pilots of the two-seater aircraft made an emergency landing near the 72nd milestone of the Yamuna Expressway, which falls under Naujhil police station area of Mathura, after it developed a snag around 1.15 pm," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.
He said the aircraft belongs to a private flying academy in Aligarh.
A crowd gathered on the expressway to watch the unusual sight and the local police were deployed, the official said.
The incident also led to a brief disruption of traffic on one side of the expressway, the police said.
A maintenance team from the flying academy reached the site to fix the snag as the plane remained parked along the expressway.In previous years, military jets have landed on designated stretches of the Yamuna Expressway as part of Indian Air Force trials for situations when airports cannot be used.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Founder of Al-Ameen Educational Society,...
Dr Khan was popularly known as Baba-e-Taalim his services in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Two-seater training aircraft makes...
The Aligarh-bound aircraft was returning from Narnaul in Haryana READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Watch: Street vendor provides free food during...
He has been providing free lunch and dinner to pavement-dwellers,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India gang-rape: Bengaluru Police open fire on...
Six people, including two women, were arrested in Bengaluru, in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine: Who needs to take antibody...
Health expert advises people who have been vaccinated or have had... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: South Asia crosses 30m cases as India...
The South Asia region accounts for 18 per cent of global cases and... READ MORE
-
MENA
Coalition denies presence of UAE forces on Yemen...
Current UAE efforts focused on providing air support for Marib defence READ MORE
-
MENA
Oman: Expat workers face new fees from June 1
The fees will be levied on work permits for new businesses and those... READ MORE
News
Photos: Stunning new mosque opens in Dubai