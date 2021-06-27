India: Two explosions rock Jammu airport
The two blasts occurred within a gap of five minutes, with the first ripping off the roof of a building.
Two explosions, within a gap of five minutes, rocked the high security technical area of Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. The first blast, which took place around 1.45am, ripped off the roof of a building at the technical area of the airport manned by the Air Force. The second one was on the ground
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
“There were reports of an explosion inside Air Force Station Jammu. There is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment. Investigation is on and further details are awaited,” a defence spokesperson said.
The area was sealed by security forces within minutes.
Indian PM Modi to meet Kashmir leaders first time after revoking territory's special status
A high level meeting was underway at the Air Force station with senior police and Indian Air Force officials in attendance, sources said.
Jammu airport is a civil airport with the runway and the ATC under the IAF.
-
Europe
Former UK chancellor appointed as new health...
Javid previously served as home secretary from 2018 to 2019 and then... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Poland eases curbs, reintroduces...
Hotels can now book up to 75 per cent of their total rooms, not... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Patient with Delta Plus Covid variant recovers in ...
The Delta Plus mutation has been pegged as ‘variant of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Expecting to resume India-Dubai flights from July ...
The airline's website shows seats are available for booking from July ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Sharjah limits number of worshippers at...
The move is being undertaken to enhance precautionary measures to... READ MORE
-
News
VoIP in the UAE: Can I be jailed for using VPN...
The use of virtual private network is controlled by the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Expecting to resume India-Dubai flights from July ...
The airline's website shows seats are available for booking from July ... READ MORE
-
Jobs
Job seekers alert: Careem hiring for 100...
The company started remote-hiring efforts at the end of 2020. READ MORE