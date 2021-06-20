Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

India: Two-child policy applied for availing govt benefits in Assam

ANI/Guwahati
Filed on June 20, 2021
PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the gradual implementation of the norm.


Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced the gradual implementation of the two-child policy for availing government benefits in Assam.

However, tea garden workers and members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities have been exempted from its purview.

“We will gradually incorporate a two-child policy for availing government benefits. You can consider this an announcement,” the Chief Minister said.

Mentioning that the new population norms would affect the eligibility for government benefits, including waiver of loans, Sarma said, “Be it loan waiver or other government schemes, population norms will be taken into account. It won’t be applicable to tea garden workers and SC-ST community. In the future, population norms will be taken into account as eligibility for government benefits. Population policy has begun.”

The Assam government had approved a proposal to render people having more than two children as ineligible for government jobs from January 1.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/rest-of-asia/india-modi-releases-8th-instalment-of-pm-kisan-benefits macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 