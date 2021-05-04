Rest of Asia
India: Twitter suspends actress Kangana Ranaut’s account

Web report/Mumbai
Filed on May 4, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The Bollywood actress’ account was suspended after a tweet of hers was flagged for violating community guidelines.


Indian actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been suspended as on Tuesday.

The action was taken after Twitter deemed some of her tweets to be in violation of community guidelines.

The actress had tweeted about the alleged violence that happened in West Bengal after election results were declared in the state.

According to netizens, the tweet in question is one where Ranaut calls for president’s rule in West Bengal after the Mamta Banerjee-led TMC won the election in the state.

She also calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show the “magnificent form” he had in the early 2000s, presumably referencing his time as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.




